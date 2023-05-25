KJ and Ong Kian Ming to work together?

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin has expressed his desire to form a political party with former Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming.

Drawing laughter over his suggestion at an event today (May 25), the former health minister was quoted as saying in a New Straits Times (NST) report that he agreed 100 per cent with Ong on forming a political party together.

The media will then have their headlines tomorrow,“ he said, drawing applause from those attending the “Designing The Future-What is Next For Malaysia” forum organised by UCSI University.

Ong on the other hand welcomed Khairy’s invitation stating, “If he (Khairy) is president, I would consider it.”

In a separate report, Khairy is expected to make a decision soon on whether to accept a “high post” in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“I believe it is unfair for me to keep people waiting for too long.

“Therefore, I will in due course convey my decision to (Bersatu President) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,“ he told reporters.

The former prime minister had admitted to offering the former Rembau MP a high post in Bersatu stating that the offer was still on the table, expressing the experience and calibre of the former Umno Youth chief to contribute to the party.

“I offered him to join Bersatu, and he did not apply to join. The offer is still there.

“We are not forcing him, but we hope that he can join Bersatu and help us build our strength,” Muhyiddin said.