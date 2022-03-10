KJ briefs business community, foreign missions on borders reopening

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin engaged on Wednesday more than 80 participants from the business community and embassies at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club (KLBC) Fireside Chat here.

The hybrid event, which lasted for almost two hours, aimed at providing a clearer picture of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for foreign business travellers in preparation for the reopening of the country’s borders next month under the transition to endemic phase.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay, Canada High Commissioner to Malaysia Wayne Robson, New Zealand High Commissioner to Malaysia Pam Dunn and US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Newbill, Australia Deputy High Commissioner Hannah Birdsey were present at the event.

The session was moderated by KLBC President Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

Khairy also briefed the participants on the current pace of vaccine rollout and the vaccination rates in the country before answering questions from them. - Bernama