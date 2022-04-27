KJ: Children must pay for vaccination after PICKids ends May 15

PUTRAJAYA: Children will have to pay for their Covid-19 vaccine jab once the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) programme ends on May 15, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force for Children (CITF-C) announced that the first dose given under PICKids would only be until May 15 and the government would not offer it after that as the low demand for the vaccine could result in high wastage.

“After that date, they will have to pay for the vaccine and they will be given the Sinovac vaccine,” Khairy told a media conference here after announcing the relaxation of Covid-19 control and prevention measures in line with the transition to the endemic phase here today.

Khairy said they could receive the vaccine at any paid vaccination centre.

He said the PICKids programme would not be extended as it involved the expiration date of the vaccine, the delivery schedule from the manufacturer as well as efforts to procure more antiviral drugs.

Meanwhile, Khairy said Covid-19 infection in the country was under control, with a positivity rate of between five and 10 per cent.

He said reports related to Covid-19 infection cases in the country would not be issued daily from tomorrow.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) will be the last time the MOH (Ministry of Health) will issue (the reports) and it will be issued weekly after this,” he said. - Bernama