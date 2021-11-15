KJ: Chile data shows booster shots work

PETALING JAYA: Real world data from Chile has shown a significant increase in vaccine effectiveness in people initially immunised with the Sinovac vaccine, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. (pix)

He said the most significant improvement came via the Pfizer vaccine as a booster dose.

He also urged Sinovac vaccine recipients to keep their booster appointment.

“Biggest boost came with a Pfizer booster. Other countries are also combining SSP. Take the booster when offered,“ he Tweeted.

Khairy also shared a graphic based on the Chile’s Health Ministry findings that the immunity of Sinovac vaccine recipients against Covid-19 increased from 54 per cent to 95 per cent 14 days after they received the Pfizer vaccine.

The effectiveness increased to 94 per cent for an AstraZeneca booster and 74 per cent for a third Sinovac dose.

Booster doses began to be administered nationwide on Oct 13 to maintain the immunity received after completing their doses.

To date, 75.9 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated.