KJ confirms Najib sent back to HKL for more medical tests: Report

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has confirmed that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) has been sent back to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today for another round of tests following claims that he was suffering from stomach ulcers and high blood pressure.

He said this is being done to ensure that there is no dispute to the facility’s standard of care and treatment, NST reports.

Khairy also expressed full confidence in the team of doctors that treated and attended to the Pekan MP over the weekend.

He also denied claims that Najib would be transferred to the National Heart Institute (IJN).