KJ: Covid positive voters can skip polling queue

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19 positive individuals who will be voting on polling day will not need to queue up but will be escorted by health ministry officials directly to their voting booths.

Caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that based on the risk assessment done by the Health Ministry; this was the safest and most efficient way.

He had announced yesterday that there will be no special lanes at polling centres, taking into consideration the resources, space and manpower constraints of the health ministry and Election Commission.

He said the MySejahtera application will have guidelines for Covid-19 positive individuals on how they should go about casting their votes.

Khairy also reminded voters and all personnel on-duty at the polling centres to mask-on.