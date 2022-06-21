KJ denies receiving money from UKSB (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has denied receiving cash contributions from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) that were disclosed during Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial.

He said he had never received any political funds and he was willing to assist the authorities in any investigation on the matter.

“I have never received anything personally, whether money or political funds. I am ready to cooperate if I get summoned,” he said at a press conference, when asked about the issue.

On June 13, a former UKSB director Wan Quoris Shah Wan Abdul Ghani testified that contributions of between RM50,000 and RM200,000 were made to the division, but not given directly or personally to Khairy but to the Rembau division.

Wan Quoris Shah said the amounts between RM50,000 and RM200,000 were to the Rembau Umno division for official political, humanitarian and social purposes managed by the party.

Previously, the initials “KJ” appeared in a ledger owned by UKSB for numerous cash payments amounting to thousands of ringgits made to several high-profile individuals.

Khairy is one of several politicians implicated in the recent testimony at Ahmad Zahid’s trial, with others also named as recipients of the cash payments including former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, among others.

Anifah and Muhyiddin have also denied receiving any money from UKSB.

However, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has said it will investigate the alleged payments disclosed during Ahmad Zahid’s trial.