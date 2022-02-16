KJ: Don’t harass parents who want to vaccinate children

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has warned that no one should harass parents who want to give the Covid-19 vaccine to their children.

“The coverage and registration of #PICKids are increasing. Alhamdulillah, parents want to give protection to their children.

“While some have spread slander of my son being injected with air, more parents are convinced of the vaccine.

“Don’t trouble other people who want to vaccinate their children,“ he said on Twitter today.

A total of 892,974 children have registered with the highest number in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 52 percent, while the lowest was in Kelantan with seven percent.