KJ hopes white paper on health, GEG policy continue to be implemented

PUTRAJAYA: Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin hoped that the implementation of the White Paper on Health and Generation End Game Policy (GEG) policy through the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 can be continued by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

According to Khairy, he had raised the matter at a meeting before the handing over of duty to Dr Zaliha.

“This white paper is important for the reform of our health system for the long term and this is not the result of my work, but the work of all the experts involved in the discussion and also the engagement session that we have done,“ he said when met after the handing over ceremony today.

He said the White Paper was important for implementing changes to the public health system to avoid insufficient resources to cover the burden of disease in the future, especially in terms of human resources, infrastructure, facilities and allocation. - Bernama