KJ: ‘I’m exhausted’

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin says he accepts his GE15’s loss despite trying his best to steer the country out of the pandemic as the health minister.

He said the loss is not the end of the road, though he has yet to decide what he will do next.

“I think I tried my best. But I wasn’t good enough. A loss is a loss, no matter how close you came or how many people express disappointment at your loss.

“I want to reflect on this before I think about what to do next. The truth is, I’m exhausted.

“I haven’t really had time to rest since I was asked to manage the pandemic. It’s been a tough two years for me steering the country out of Covid-19,“ he wrote on his Instagram today.

Khairy was also of the view that “tremendous” uncertainty remains and that the country “needs stability and leadership more than ever.”

But for now, all he wants to do is enjoy the Fifa World Cup.

“I am looking forward to the World Cup on television,” he said.

The popular Umno leader suffered a shock defeat to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in yesterday’s nerve-wracking general election.