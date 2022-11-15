KJ: Ismail should challenge Zahid for Umno top post - Report

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin believes that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should challenge Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the party’s top post if he is made prime minister again after GE15.

“I think if, as I said, Ismail is going to be the prime minister, we should support him to be the party’s president,” he said.

“And others, Hisham (Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein), myself, will have to have a discussion about who will go for No 2 (deputy president),“ he reportedly told in an interview with BFM.

Khairy, who is Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat, previously contested the Umno president’s post for the 2018-2021 term but lost to Zahid.