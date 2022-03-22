KJ: Kit Siang compounded, Najib reminded to settle fine

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has issued a RM1,000 fine against Iskandar Puteri MP, Lim Kit Siang, for hugging party members during DAP’s National Congress last weekend.

This comes after former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak questioned why the ministry did not fine Lim for hugging party members after he announced his retirement from politics.

However, Khairy also took a swipe at the Pekan MP by offering him a “reminder” to settle a compound issued against the Najib during the Johor state election campaign.

“The ministry also hopes that Najib will accept another four compounds that have been sent to him through the post, which his officer previously refused to accept,“ he said in the tweet.

It was reported that Lim and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who attended the DAP congress, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Despite praying for Lim’s speedy recovery, Najib slammed the DAP veteran for violating the SOPs.