KJ lends Reezal Merican a helping hand with campaigning

KEPALA BATAS: Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today went down to the ground to help campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican in the Bertam state constituency for the Aug 12 Penang state election.

Khairy said his presence in Bertam was to help campaign for a friend he described as capable of being a good assemblyman for the constituency.

“He was a good friend of mine in Umno previously and I know he can work, is smart and has a lot of experience whether in the party or government,” he told reporters after conducting a survey with Reezal Merican in the old town area of Kepala Batas here today.

Khairy was warmly welcomed by voters in the area, with many taking the opportunity to take selfies and photographs with him.

Previously, the former Umno Youth chief was reported to have helped campaign for Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Datuk Harisson Hassan, in the Jeram constituency in Selangor.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said Khairy’s presence has given him extra motivation to push on for one final day before polling day on Saturday (Aug 12).

Reezal Merican, who used to helm the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, will face PN candidate Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq in the state polls. -Bernama