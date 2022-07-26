KJ: Paracetamol sales jumped by 238%

PETALING JAYA: The sales of paracetamol jumped by 238% in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous year, The Star Online reports.

“There is an exponential increase in demand for fever, flu and cough medicines. For instance, the sales for paracetamol increased by 238% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of the previous year,” Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reportedly said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Khairy cited the total lockdown in China and the Russia-Ukraine war as part of the reasons for the disruption of supply.