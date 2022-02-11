KJ reminds M’sians to remain vigilant against new Covid-19 strain

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has reminded the nation to remain vigilant against Covid-19 amid the new Omicron XBB sub-variant detected in the country recently.

He urged the public in a Twitter post to keep on wearing their mask in public spaces, follow the TRIIS method which are Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek and administer the Paxlovid drug for high risk patients.

“There have been nearly 4,000 cases reported today where around 96 percent belonged to Category 1 and 2.

“We are now experiencing a wave of infections. Whether this wave is big or small depends on our actions,” he said in his Twitter post.

This is following an announcement Khairy made on Oct 31 regarding the small wave of the Omicron XBB sub-variant that has landed in our shores.