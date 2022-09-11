KJ should be DPM candidate: Umno Youth

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth exco member has recommended that Khairy Jamaluddin be made the deputy prime minister if Barisan Nasional wins the 15th General Election (GE15).

Datuk Muhamad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin said such an announcement would ensure a big win for BN in the polls, NST reports.

Muqharabbin pointed out that young voters have always demanded to see a change in the country’s political landscape, and BN needed to be bold by giving space to young leaders like Khairy to move up.

“I am confident if the PM Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is confident in placing Khairy as the DPM, God willing, BN will win big,“

It was reported that Khairy, during a ceramah at Taman Saujana Utama in Sungai Buloh, last night, said he was ready the lead the country and become the prime minister someday.