KJ sues Lokman, preacher over online postings

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has brought defamation suits against former Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and an Islamic preacher over online postings linked to government’s Covid-19 vaccination programmes, Malaysiakini reports.

The Rembau MP filed the writ of summons against Lokman and Mohd Rasyiq Mohd Alwi, also known as Ustaz Abu Syafiq, at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Jan 25.

According to the suit’s statement of claim sighted by Malaysiakini, Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairperson Khairy is suing the two men over a series of online uploads between Oct 20 last year, and Jan 10 this year.

Khairy claimed that the two defendants committed defamation through the online postings which contained several allegations linked to the government’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts in Malaysia.

Khairy claimed that the online postings by Lokman and Rasyiq are contrary to the public interest as they purportedly undermined the government’s efforts to combat Covid-19 in the country.