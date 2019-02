KOTA KINABALU: Police issued 33 summonses for various traffic offences during a traffic operation codenamed “Op Mabuk dan Samseng Jalanan” at two locations around the city on Saturday and Sunday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said 125 vehicles were inspected in the operation conducted from 1am to 6am involving 142 motorists.

“Police also carried out breathalyser tests on 22 drivers and seven were found positive for alcohol.

“Further tests using the EBA II equipment found four of drivers had alcohol content above the permissible level,” he said in a statement today.

Habibi said the offending drivers would be investigated under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a fine not less than RM1,000 and not above RM6,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months upon conviction.

Enforcement would continue to be carried out to ensure drivers adhered to traffic laws and regulations to prevent motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol, he said. — Bernama