KOTA KINABALU: Fifty-four individuals were nabbed for various drug-related offences in week-long operations around Kota Kinabalu (KK) including in Sembulan and Manggatal from Aug 17.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said all those detained, were aged between 13 and 63 years, and 16 of them were foreign nationals.

Two individuals were arrested for drug possession and trafficking, while 12 were arrested for drug possession and another 40 were detained for testing positive for drugs.

“Police also seized 33.27 grammes of syabu worth RM1,663.50,“ he said in a statement today.

Efforts to curb drug addiction and drug trafficking in Kota Kinabalu will continue to be intensified for the peace and well-being of the public. The local community is urged to cooperate by chanelling information to the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (DPH) at 088-529 220 or via the Kota Kinabalu DPH Facebook page, he said. — Bernama