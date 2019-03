KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained 16 men suspected of being involved in offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act and Immigration Act in an operation yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the operation dubbed ‘Ops Sarang’ was carried out at Kampung Kandang Ayam, Inanam and Kampung Cenderamata 2 in Likas.

He said 13 individuals were nabbed for drug abuse while the other three had immigration-related offences.

All those detained were aged between 16 and 63 years, including 12 foreigners, he said in a statement, here today.

Habibi said the police also seized syabu weighing 7.73 grammes valued at about RM800.

Also present in the operation was Deputy Home Minister and Sepanggar MP, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman. — Bernama