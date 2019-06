KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu police rounded up 19 illegal immigrants, aged between 12 and 51, in an operation involving five locations around the city last Friday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji in a statement here today said the operation was mounted to curb an influx of illegal immigrants and for crime prevention.

Habibi said the operation was also assisted by other agencies including the National Registration Department, the Immigration Department and Kota Kinabalu City Hall, and that such operations would continue from time to time.

City folks are urged to channel any information to the nearest police station or through social media platforms such as the Kota Kinabalu Police Facebook page that help in the fight against crime, illegal immigrants and drug problems. — Bernama