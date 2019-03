KOTA KINABALU: Sixty two people were picked up, believed to be involved in drug abuse in operations at Manggatal since Feb 23.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majini in a statement here today said in the week-long operation, police focused on Kampung Lokub, Kampung Lok Buno and Kampung Lobou.

Habibi said from the total, 39 were locals and 23 were foreigners aged between 16 and 57.

He said police also seized 28.40 gm of syabu valued at about RM4,250. — Bernama