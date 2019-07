KOTA KINABALU: The KK Sentral terminal has officially commenced operations to provide a more efficient and strategic public transport system for express bus services to Beaufort, Menumbok, Sipitang, Lawas, Limbang and Brunei.

The old terminal was temporarily located at Jalan Tugu.

The KK Sentral project costing about RM54 million began in 2011 and was completed in 2017. However, its operation was put on hold for two years due to a number of factors including discussions on determining the entities to be located at the premises.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Arifin Asgali who is in charge of Kota Kinabalu City Hall’s affairs, said KK Sentral was among the government’s commitments to improve public transportation in the city.

“The terminal provides a number of facilities for the public including car park, food court, surau, office space and stalls. These can already be utilised except for the stalls reserved for vendors around Kota Kinabalu.

“We are negotiating with the vendors to come in but there has not been an agreement yet as there are certain conditions to be met. I believe the hitches can be overcome by the end of the year,“ he told reporters after launching the terminal here today.

According to Arifin, KK Sentral is one of four terminals that had been proposed for Kota Kinabalu. However, construction of the three, in Putatan, Penampang and Inanam have yet to commence pending financial allocation.

“We already have the land for the three terminals and we have also noted to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal about it.

He has requested the consultant to submit the plan and construction costs for the projects to be raised with the federal government for allocation,“ he said. — Bernama