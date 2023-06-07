KKD allocates RM3.9 bln for PoP Phase Two project

REMBAU: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has allocated RM3.9 billion to continue the implementation of the Point of Presence (PoP) Phase 2 project, involving 3,693 PoP sites near schools in the rural areas throughout the country.

Its minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said the implementation of phase two of the PoP project, which started in December last year to provide high-speed broadband services, would benefit at least 432,300 premises.

As for the implementation of phase one of the project, involving 630 locations, he said, it was expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The high-speed optical fiber broadband infrastructure will help to improve the learning process in schools more effectively through access to a wide range of information and reference sources.

“It also gives the community the opportunity to improve their economy through the digital economy by conducting various activities, including home businesses, online with better quality and comprehensive Internet network access,“ he said.

He said this in his speech when launching the South Zone Point of Presence (PoP) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato’ Undang Haji Adnan here today.

Fahmi said the PoP initiative was one of the government’s commitments to encouraging the use of digital technology by all levels of society, regardless in the city or in the rural areas.

He said it was also aimed at preparing the people with digital skills to bridge the digitalisation gap, as well as empower the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, thus meeting the country’s needs in driving the digital economy.

According to him, the PoP project implemented in locations near rural schools and in the interior areas, such as SMK Dato’ Undang Haji Adnan, functions as a hub for the provision of fiber optic broadband infrastructure, not only for school use, but also for use by the surrounding industrial areas and government premises.

“The surrounding community also has the opportunity to enjoy more stable high-speed broadband services.

“The speed of the Internet service provided will also be a benchmark for the use of modern technology related to infrastructure and utilities, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Smart Grid which can improve the quality of life of the people,“ he added.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 36 locations in Negeri Sembilan, including seven in the Rembau parliamentary constituency, had been equipped with PoP facilities and were ready for subscription as of yesterday.

The PoP facilities are expected to benefit 3,744 premises in Negeri Sembilan, he added.

The government, he said, was committed to continuing to prepare the people with the latest skills, in line with the era of digitisation, and called for the cooperation of all parties in helping the country move towards a golden digital decade.

“I hope that the telecommunications infrastructure that is provided will be utilised in the best way by the people to improve their standard of living and have a better life,” he added. - Bernama