KKD devising programme to commemorate Tun Dr Ismail: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is devising a programme to commemorate the services of the late former deputy prime minister Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman in conjunction with the National Month this year.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the programme, which would be held at the Sultan Sulaiman Club here on Aug 2, aimed to educate the younger generation about the statesman’s contribution to the country’s development.

“It is not just commemorating him but his service and dedication in the effort to build a country together with other great figures of our homeland and we hope this will be a tribute to his efforts, and so that the new generation does not forget that our country has many figures who have worked hard for the country’s struggle,“ he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme broadcast by Bernama TV tonight.

On the theme of this year’s National Month, namely ‘Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Unity Determination, Fulfilling Hope), Fahmi said it was very important to highlight unity and stability in order to create a sense of togetherness in the society.

“The second thing that is important to me is that the phrase ‘fulfilling hope’ refers to the desire, commitment, and will of the people...if we think of it in the context of independence, the meaning of creating a nation state, we as ordinary people, each have a role to fulfill the hope behind the formation of Malaysia,“ he said.

A variety of interesting programmes have been planned in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and the Flying of the Jalur Gemilang at the Azlan Shah Roundabout in Meru Raya, Ipoh, Perak, on July 16, followed by the National Day celebration on Aug 31 at Dataran Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 will take place in Kuching, Sarawak. - Bernama