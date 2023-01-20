KKD focuses on digital infrastructure and investment, data and cyber security this year

MALACCA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will focus on digital infrastructure and investment, as well as data and cyber security this year.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the digital infrastructure aspect will focus on access to broadband facilities and telecommunications services, while digital investment is expected to drive the country’s economic growth post-Covid-19, thus making Malaysia a digital hub in the ASEAN region.

“Before this, we have been focusing a lot on the construction of data processing centres, so, in the future, we will also look at several other sectors (involving digital investment) and this will be coordinated by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).”

Fahmi said this to reporters after attending the KKD Strategic Plan 2023-2025 and KKD Agenda 2023 Executive Meeting here, which was also attended by his deputy Teo Nie Ching and KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

Fahmi said among the focuses for digital investment include the ‘nomad pass’ and DE Dagang which can indirectly bring in more new talents into the country.

He said MDEC will also explore some other sectors in digital investment after this. - Bernama