KKD hopes to continue with Kembara Riuh festival

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) hopes to continue organising the Kembara RIUH Festival in the future as it is a good platform for entrepreneurs and artists to showcase their products and talents.

KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said the Penang edition of RIUH 2023 Kembara is the second time the festival is being organised after the first was held in Fraser Valley, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor on July 29.

“In my opinion, this festival is a good platform for us to gather artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and products.

“They can use this festival to promote their business or talent and expand their network,“ he told reporters after visiting the exhibition stalls of the ministry’s agencies at the Kembara RIUH 2023 Penang edition.

He added that this group also has the opportunity to get financial advice to expand their business at the SME Corp and MyCreative Ventures booths.

He said KKD agencies such as BERNAMA (Malaysian National News Agency) and RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia) have also opened exhibition galleries to enliven the festival and inform visitors about their roles.

The two-day festival, which kicks off today at Juru Auto City in Seberang Perai, Penang, will offer visitors interesting activities including art and cultural exhibitions, creative workshops, food 'pop-up' shops and sales.

Visitors can also enjoy free performances by Ella, the Queen of Rock, Kaka Azraff, Bunkface, Najwa Latif, Neeta, Sada Borneo and many others. -Bernama