KKD mulls providing internet access via satellite to 200 villages in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Communications and Digital (KKD) Ministry is mulling providing internet access via satellite to 200 villages throughout Kelantan to provide wider internet coverage, especially in rural areas.

Its Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said all the villages are located in rural and interior areas that are difficult to access.

“Before we implement a programme we conduct a thorough study to ensure that it will be beneficial to the community,” he told reporters at a ceremony to distribute food baskets at the People's Housing Project (PPR) in Jalan Kelochor here yesterday.

Fahmi said the ministry would assess the satellite internet models used in certain rural areas to determine their suitability.

In another development, he said KKD will ensure the delivery of accurate information to the people through the mainstream media throughout the campaigning period of the upcoming elections in six states.

“We will take into account the appropriateness and people’s expectations,” he said.

In the meantime, Fahmi said that there is no reason to suggest that the Federal Government has marginalised Kelantan.

“They should hear for themselves about the various projects and allocations given specifically to Kelantan to ensure the state’s continued development, as stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today,” he told reporters after the Malaysia Madani Open House held at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium grounds here yesterday. -Bernama