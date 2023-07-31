KKD plans to draft bill on return of ad expenditure to media organisations

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) plans to draft a bill related to the return of advertising expenditure for the survival of media organisations in this country, said its Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the KKD here today, Fahmi said the drafting of the bill was important because he did not want to see more media practitioners lose their jobs or undertake a voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

He said the government also intends to hold a meeting with giant companies such as Google, Meta and Tik Tok to discuss the matters because the situation is partly contributed by advertising expenditure being taken out of the country by them.

“We see a huge impact on media organisations. Many workers have been laid off and this is something that I believe the government cannot take lightly.

“So I’m planning to work on the drafting of a specific bill on the return of advertising expenditure to media organisations in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi wanted the Kasih@HAWANA fund to be more proactive so that the ministry’s “Ziarah Kasih” programme could be carried out more often.

In addition to helping media practitioners in need, the programme also helped the KKD understand the reality of telecommunication issues such as the Internet and other problems faced by the people, he said.

The Kasih@HAWANA Fund, an initiative by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) through the Malaysian National News Organisation (Bernama), is to assist veteran journalists and former media practitioners who are infirmed or facing difficulties in life.

Fahmi also wants the bill for the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council to be finalised no later than March next year so that it can be tabled in Parliament for approval. -Bernama