KKD: Rebuttal of viral fake news on Aug 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the agency concerned through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) Quick Response Team to deny a viral news item on social media today.

The Election Commission (EC) has denied claims that it has arrested one of the 1.2 million tourists from China whose name disappeared from the computers of the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and who wanted to register as a voter for the coming state elections as has gone viral on social media.

The EC stressed that the claims are false and the public is advised not to be easily deceived, not to spread any unverified information and to refer to official sources to get authentic and up-to-date information. -Bernama