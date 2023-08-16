KKD: Rebuttal of viral fake news on Aug 16

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the agency concerned through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) Quick Response Team to deny a viral news item.

Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement, has denied the authenticity of the information about “One-Off Additional Financial Aid of RM500 for Every Malaysian” that went viral on social media.

MOF stressed that the information was a hoax and members of the public are advised not to be easily deceived and to always be wary of links without authentic sources.

Instead, it said they should refer to MOF’s official sources for authentic and up-to-date information. - Bernama