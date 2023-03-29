KKD: Rebuttal of viral fake news on March 29

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the agency concerned through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) Quick Response Team to deny a viral news item on social media.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, denied the authenticity of the video titled “7 Berita Baik Untuk Rakyat Malaysia 1 Jan 2023”, that has gone as viral on social media.

MOF stressed that there was no announcement made on the seven matters contained in the video.

Members of the public are advised not to spread information that is not true with the intention of causing anxiety in the community.

Instead, they should refer to official sources to obtain accurate and authentic information. - Bernama