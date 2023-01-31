KKD recognises 157 personnel for their commitment during Batang Kali landslide

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 157 personnel from departments and agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) today received certificates of appreciation for their commitment and contribution in channelling the latest information about the landslide incident in Batang Kali in December last year.

The certificates were presented by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) to the recipients from the Information Department (JaPen), Department of Broadcasting Malaysia (RTM), Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications companies at KKD’s monthly gathering here.

A Bernama photographer, Muhammad Izzuddin Abd Razak said the award encouraged him to perform his duties better, adding that the assignment was challenging and risky but he did it to inform the public of the scale of the incident.

His colleague, Zulfadhli Zulkifli said each photo taken at the location was carefully curated to safeguard the sensitivity of the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, Bernama crime reporter, Muhammad Afiq Mohd Asri said the recognition made all their hard work and efforts to inform the public about the rescue operations that went on for 10 days worthwhile.

“Regardless of the heat and rain while on duty, media practitioners were eager to serve to channel important information and accurate news to the community. The appreciation by the Minister and KKD will boost our spirit to continue to channel authentic news,“ he said.

RTM’s broadcast journalist, Nursyamimi Syahira Saripan and Selangor JaPen public relations officer, Nurul Wardina Abdullah who also received the certificate of appreciation echoed similar sentiments.

“We feel appreciated and the tiredness and the exhaustion all disappeared when we are appreciated. JaPen’s job is to facilitate the media to get accurate and correct information. After more than a month we are happy to see our friends again today, “ said Nurul Wardina.

In the Dec 16 tragedy at Father’s Organic Farm, 92 victims were involved of which 31 of them lost their lives. - Bernama