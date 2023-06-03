KKD staff urged to help solve communication issues at grassroots level

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) staff should adopt a new work culture by serving as “ambassadors” at the grassroots level to help solve people’s problems, especially communication and internet issues, said Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said KKD staff should have an attitude of wanting to find out problems facing the people and if the issues were related to the ministry, they should volunteer to help.

“For example, whereever we go, check the telephone line and internet speed. This is the kind of culture we wish to instil among KKD employees.

“Test the line and if it is not good, refer to MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) for urgent resolution,“ he told reporters after KKD’s monthly assembly here today.

Fahmi said KKD members should not only focus on towns but more importantly should pay attention to rural and village areas.

“This way we can be considered as the ministry’s ambassadors or representatives at the grassroots level to understand and quickly resolve (people’s problems). If possible, don’t wait until people complaint about the lack of line and internet disruptions. We take the initiative to find out and quickly settle their problems,“ he added.

Fahmi said the government was committed to ensuring good services were available in all corners of the country in the aspect of digital connnectivity and inclusivity.

He said discussions had been held with leading satellite service provider Starlink & MEASAT to increase internet speed and coverage in the rural areas. - Bernama