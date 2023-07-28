KKD to ensure tabling of Media Council bill in March

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will ensure that the bill for the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) can be tabled in Parliament no later than the March session next year.

Its deputy minister, Teo Nie Ching in her official Facebook post today said the matter was decided yesterday in a meeting, chaired by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, to further discuss the bill.

“This is our (KKD) commitment among other efforts to ensure the welfare of media practitioners is maintained and that information received by every level of society is better authenticated so that it will indirectly not disrupt the harmony in the country.

“We in KKD welcome Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s mandate to ensure press freedom is uplifted and strengthened as one of the efforts to deal with all the malicious lies and fake news that can cause division in society,“ she said.

Anwar when announcing the Madani Economy: Empowering the People initiative, here yesterday, said the government will continue to uphold and empower the freedom of the press to provide the people with fair and accurate information and news. -Bernama