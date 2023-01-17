KKD to introduce KPI soon: Fahmi

CYBERJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will set its key performance indicators (KPI) soon, said Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Currently, he said the ministry is identifying the principles that will be used to form the KPI.

“God willing, in the coming weeks we will operationalise the KPI,“ he told a press conference after launching the 10th anniversary of the ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’ (KDB) initiative here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with 27 Cabinet ministers attended a retreat at the Seri Perdana Complex here on Sunday, which among other things was to discuss direction and set KPI for each ministry.

Fahmi said the retreat was the right space for the prime minister and the Cabinet ministers to share their opinions on the direction of the Unity Government.

Fahmi said KKD would continue to publish news about the achievements of each ministry under the Unity Government on various platforms.

“This is part of the effort for the people to understand, know and be able to see what the ministry’s achievements are,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said KKD’s good relationship with each ministry and social media providers could help curb the spread of fake news on social media. - Bernama