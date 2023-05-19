KKD to meet Coldplay concert organiser over ticketing system

KUCHING: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will call up the organiser of the Coldplay concert, which will take place in November, to understand their ticketing system and procedures.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this followed complaints from people who had difficulty purchasing tickets due to scalpers buying in bulk.

He said the meeting would also discuss measures that can be taken by the organiser to ensure the same issue would not recur in the future.

“Among the things we may look into is the way tickets are bought, whether there should be restrictions or certain conditions imposed on the organisers.

“We are also looking at the existing legal provisions in case we need to take action,” he told reporters before paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

Coldplay’s Music of The Spheres World Tour series concert is scheduled for Nov 22 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, marking the band’s first-ever concert in Malaysia.

Regarding the construction of telecommunication towers in Sarawak, Fahmi said the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) has successfully built more than 600 towers so far.

“Of the total, about half are already in use by telecommunication companies. We are looking into this problem and solving it immediately by calling up the companies,” he said. - Bernama