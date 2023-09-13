KKD to meet telcos on cheaper data packages for p-hailing riders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will hold discussions with telecommunication companies (telco) on the possibility of offering cheaper data plan packages for p-hailing riders.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said the outcome of the discussions, if all goes as planned, will be announced soon.

“Those who are involved in the gig economy include food delivery people who we always refer to as frontliners. At the same time, many are wondering what the government can do to help more (who have lost their permanent jobs) to also be involved in this field.

“Therefore, I am discussing with several telco companies to find a way to help this group by providing cheaper packages. If everything goes well, we will soon announce it (the special packages),” he said.

He said this while speaking as the guest of honor at the exclusive preview of the #CedokLife mini-series produced in collaboration with Grab Malaysia and online streaming platform iQIYI Malaysia here yesterday.

#CedokLife which is based on the true story of the daily life of a Grab p-hailing rider will be streamed on iQIYI for free from Sept 16 in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration.

At a press conference later, Fahmi said KKD is also in discussions with streaming platform companies to look into legislation that gives more opportunities to producers and the local film industry.

He said this is to ensure that online streaming platforms produce domestic content to meet a certain percentage.

“In Australia, this matter is being discussed and some platforms have an idea of ​​what percentage of content must be produced, so we are looking into this matter because it can give more opportunities to producers and the film industry,” he said.

He said this in response to a Facebook post by Malaysian Television Producers Association president Datuk Jurey Latiff Rosli regarding the lack of employment opportunities for those from the television creative industry. - Bernama