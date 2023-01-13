KKD upgrades 350 telecommunication towers affected by floods

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has upgraded 350 telecommunication towers nationwide which had been affected by floods since 2014.

Its Minister, Fahmi Fadzil said the upgrading work which were also carried out in the East Coast states saw improvement works implemented at 127 telecommunications tower sites in Kelantan.

“We already have the complete list covering the whole country and will provide detailed information but upgrading works are still ongoing in Kelantan and we have requested it to be expedited.

“We are doing this to ensure that problems related to telecommunications will not arise when floods occur and I will make sure that the people will continue to enjoy quality service,“ he told reporters after visiting Kelantan Information Department (JaPen) staff whose houses were hit during the December floods at Taman Sri Dalam Rhu here, today.

Also present were MCMC chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief operating officer Roslan Ariffin.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ali Hanafiah said platforms of the flood affected telecommunication towers were raised as high as one to four metres, involving costs of between RM60,000 and RM180,000, depending on the surrounding area and situation at the site.

“During the floods in December last year, about 100 tower sites were affected due to power outage but we received good cooperation from Tenaga Nasional Berhad,“ he added. - Bernama