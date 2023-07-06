KKD urges Telegram to meet with MCMC to avoid action: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has urged Telegram to meet with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) soon to avoid action over several issues relating to cyber security.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said KKD has given Telegram the opportunity to do so as the social media platform had contacted him recently despite the firm recommendations given to him by the MCMC.

“I have received several firm recommendations from the MCMC but we (KKD) are giving the opportunity to Telegram to deal with the MCMC instead.

“If Telegram is prepared to sit down with the MCMC and Bukit Aman, I’m sure the issues concerning the distribution of pornographic materials, drug sale, scams and false information (which are rampant on the platform) can be properly addressed by Telegram.”

Fahmi said this to reporters after launching the Hour of Code campaign in conjunction with the International Girls in ICT (GICT 2023) here today.

On June 3, Fahmi reportedly said that the government will ensure any form of action that may be imposed on Telegram will have a minimal impact on its users.

He said the ministry was aware that the application was widely used, especially by certain communities, including schools and media practitioners, for video and image transmission. - Bernama