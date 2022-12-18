KKD: Viral fake news alert - Dec 18, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is a notice issued by the Communications and Digital Ministry’s (KKD) Rapid Response Team (RRT) today to debunk fake news that has spread on social media.

KKD through the RRT, detected a viral message alleging that RM900 will be credited to Bantuan Warganegara Malaysia (BWM) recipients would be credited via their Touch ‘n Go eWallet beginning today.

The contents of message has been identified as being similar to other previous fake viral messages.

“The public is advised to not be deceived into providing personal information via the link provided,” KKD said in a statement today.

The ministry also urged Malaysians to be cautious and not spread dubious messages, and to always refer to official sources for verified information. - Bernama