KKDW allocates RM1.7 mln to intensify rural entrepreneur digitalisation programme

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has allocated RM1.7 million this year to intensify the Entrepreneur Digitalisation Programme (PPU) among rural entrepreneurs under its umbrella.

Its deputy director-general (policy), Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan said the ministry has implemented six programmes this year, with the participation of 1,818 entrepreneurs, at six locations.

“The first programme in Putrajaya involved 185 entrepreneurs; the second in Kuching (369 entrepreneurs); the third in Kuala Terengganu (404); the fourth in Shah Alam (289); the fifth in Johor Bahru (269); and the sixth in Alor Setar, Kedah (302).

“We targeted 1,000 entrepreneurs for the PPU this year, but exceeded it as 1,818 entrepreneurs have joined the programme,“ he told a press conference here today after officiating the two-day sixth PPU programme, which began yesterday (Oct 16).

Che Murad said the PPU, implemented last year, is a programme that provides direct and practical exposure to market products online through the e-commerce platform.

“Beginning with the COVID-19 outbreak, many people complained that they were unable to conduct business as usual. But they found that going online gave them space to move.

“So, we have equipped them with programmes like these to increase their knowledge and further expand their marketing through digital platforms,“ he said, adding that a total of 706 entrepreneurs benefited from the organisation of the PPU last year.

Elaborating, he said KKDW has established a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) for the first time in the PPU programme in Alor Setar.

Che Murad said this was part of efforts to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban entrepreneurs by expanding the use of technology and digital applications in business management and marketing.

He said the PPU programme has had a positive effect as many entrepreneurs admitted that their incomes have increased by 10 to 30 per cent, adding that the PPU will continue next year.

Meanwhile, one of the PPU participants, Muhammad Al Ahnaf Mohd Roslan, 22, from Dungun, Terengganu said he gained exposure to digital marketing to highlight the vegetable products he grows for sale to a wider market.

“I cultivate vegetables on half an acre of land, which I sell directly to consumers in a small area. I thus do physical marketing, so the market is not big.

“Therefore, this programme’s platform can give me exposure to market my products more widely and I can sell directly to consumers without using ‘middlemen’,“ he said.

‘Baju Kedah’ entrepreneur Noor A’qilah Abd Samad, 35, from Sungai Petani, said she was able to learn digital marketing effectively, gaining a lot of information about e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

“Previously, I did much business on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Through this programme, I have been exposed to Lazada and, maybe after this, I will also use the Lazada platform to sell my Baju Kedah,“ she added.-Bernama