KKDW approves RM200m for upgrading roads in Orang Asli settlements

GUA MUSANG: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has approved an allocation of RM200 million for road upgrading projects in several Orang Asli settlements in Kelantan.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the projects would involve the Kuala Betis-Pos Balar and Pos Belatim-Kuala Betis-Pos Bihai areas in Gua Musang.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the money would come from existing allocations already approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister.

“KKDW has no intention to ask for additional allocations but if insufficient, I will personally see the prime minister to ask for more.

“Not for me but for the welfare of Orang Asli, especially on matters of rural communication,” he said when speaking at the Kelantan state-level “Sentuhan Kasih Desa” programme at Dataran Kesedar Paloh 2 here today.

The programme was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ahmad Zahid reiterated that KKDW and agencies under it were committed to ensuring that aid for the development of targeted groups like the Orang Asli would produce the desired results.

He also asked the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) to implement changes and more development projects in the rural areas now that it has a new chairman.

“I am certain that the new Kesedar chairman, Cikgu Awi (Datuk Zawawi Othman), has conducted engagements with his general manager and Kesedar staff,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid believed that Cikgu Awi was capable of bringing Kesedar to greater heights as he had planned many changes after just three months. - Bernama