KKDW will ensure SPM holders do not drop out from further studies: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will ensure that there is no dropping out among Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders, especially from rural communities to continue their education to a higher level.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said this is because KKDW and agencies under the ministry are responsible for developing the socioeconomics of rural communities.

“We (KKDW) need to make sure no one is left behind (in education),“ he said when speaking at the 19th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Kuala Lumpur(UniKL) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here, today.

He also urged that students of institutions under the ministry, especially in the field of Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET), be given the opportunity to continue their education from the certificate level up to the next level of study.

“Don’t have a preconceived notion that they are considered drop outs or dropped out in the academic field and entered this TVET field. That there is no opportunity and no future, UniKL has proven that they are a national asset and capable of excelling,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that currently, a total of 280 UniKL alumni from 2016 to last year are working in 24 countries, thus proving that UniKL graduates are recognised worldwide and contribute to the government’s efforts to create a high-income society from the TVET field.

At UniKL’s 19th Convocation Ceremony, which started today and ends on Feb 14, Ahmad Zahid, who is also UniKL’s Pro Chancellor, presented doctor of philosophy, master’s, bachelor’s degree, diploma and certificate scrolls as well as best student awards to several graduates for the year 2022.

UniKL’s convocation ceremony this time celebrated a total of 5,834 graduates, including 23 PhD graduates, 151 master’s degree graduates, 4,299 bachelor’s degree graduates and 1,360 diploma graduates.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, KKDW Secretary- General Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun and UniKL president Datuk Dr Roziah Omar.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters, Ahmad Zahid expected marketability of UniKL graduates in 2022 to reach more than 98 percent this year.

“Last year we found it (the employability of UniKL graduates) was 97.1 percent and in 2020, 96.1 percent,“ he said.

According to him, marketability of UniKL graduates is over 90 percent because it offers a variety of TVET-related courses considering that most markets now require people who get skills training in the field. - Bernama