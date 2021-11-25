KKMM achieves three KPIs for first 100 days

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has achieved 100 per cent of the three Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) planned under the 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspiration), said its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

The three KPIs are to reopen the creative industry; to launch the Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package and Keluarga Malaysia Device Package; and to offer grants, funds and incentives schemes to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), digital creative industry and digital industry companies.

“Everything planned for the first 100 days has been achieved 100 per cent,” he told a press conference after launching the MyDigital.KKMM, a one-stop portal which offers various online services, here today.

For the reopening of the creative industry, he said the ministry aimed to revive 2,000 filming industry-related companies through licence renewals, but a total of 3,990 companies have successfully started their filming activities.

He said KKMM also aimed for 150 content digitisation companies to apply for various funds provided by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and to obtain the funds within 100 days, but the ministry had successfully completed the distribution of funds to 200 companies to enable them to start their respective businesses.

In addition, Annuar said the Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package and Device Package were well-received when over 90,000 individuals had subscribed to the packages and enjoyed broadband services at affordable prices.

“We are targeting 200,000 people to benefit from the packages and as of yesterday, over 90,000 people have subscribed to the packages,” he added.

The 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia consisted of programmes and initiatives to prove the performance of ministers in the first 100 days after being appointed to the Cabinet. The 100-day period is set from Sept 1 to Dec 9.

Annuar said himself, together with other ministers, have been called to present their report cards yesterday.

He said the ministry would continue to implement major agendas such as the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), 5G service and provision of infrastructures such as the Point of Presence (PoP) of fibre optic hub to expand the broadband network and coverage. — Bernama