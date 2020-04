KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team has debunked 167 fake news related to Covid-19 as of today, according to KKMM deputy director-general (Strategic Communication and Creative Industry) Shakib Ahmad Shakir.

He said, on average, the team received between six to nine reports of fake news on a daily basis since it was set up on March 16.

“For example, as of yesterday we debunked 159 fake news and the number had reached 167 today.

“This shows good cooperation between KKMM agencies and other enforcement agencies like the police and the armed forces, as well as the Ministry of Health, in tackling the spread of fake news especially on Covid-19 which could create confusion and uneasiness among the public,” he said in an exclusive Skype interview with Bernama Radio here today.

Meanwhile, Shakib said fake news were spread in two ways, purposely or accidentally.

“If it’s accidentally, it is probably because something happened and due to their concerns and love for their family and friends and they spread the news with good intention without knowing that the news is fake,” he said.

Shakib said the fake news spread on purpose, on the other hand, had a different motive, that is mainly to get attention or ‘likes’ on social media or worse still, to defame or tarnish the reputation and image of certain quarters.

As such, he said members of the public need to be wary of the information they shared on the social media so as not to accidentally spread fake news. -Bernama