KKMM focuses on improving communications infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) through its agency, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has always focused on improving the communications infrastructure through the provision of high-speed broadband coverage.

Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said this was to enable the people, especially in Sabah and Sarawak to enjoy more comprehensive access to high-speed broadband services.

“In Sabah, in order to expand the fibre optic network, a total of 190,115 premises will be provided access to fixed-line broadband with gigabit speeds.

“As for the mobile broadband services, a total of 425 new towers will be built and 2,202 existing communications transmitters will be upgraded to the 4G technology,” he said at the Special Chamber session of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Zahidi said this in response to the motion raised by Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) who proposed for the government to shed light on the status of internet coverage in the country particularly in Sabah and Sarawak as well as in the rural areas of Peninsular Malaysia.

Meanwhile, in order to expand the fibre optic network in Sarawak, Zahidi said a total of 58,371 premises would be provided with access to broadband services with gigabit speeds and a total of 692 new towers were in the works to improve the broadband services in the state.

A total of 2,041 existing communications transmitters in Sarawak would be upgraded to the 4G technology, he said, adding that the 4G mobile broadband coverage rate in Sabah and Sarawak had reached 73.41 per cent and 73.67 per cent respectively, as of the second quarter of this year. -Bernama