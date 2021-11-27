KKMM has best billings, claim processing performance

KOTA BHARU: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) has recorded the best billings and claim processing performance since last March compared to other ministries, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek. (pix)

He attributed the success to the cooperation of all ministry staff in ensuring that the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) set by him when he took office as the secretary-general last year, was achieved.

“We (KKMM) are leading in terms of the bill payment which stands at 99 per cent in three days.

“Agencies under KKMM such as Bernama (the Malaysian National News Agency), Finas (the National Film Development Corporation), MCMC (the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) have also shown a good bill payment performance,” he said.

He said this in his speech during the 2020 KKMM Excellent Service Award (APC) and the 2021 Staff Appreciation Night for the East Zone, here, yesterday.

Present were Bernama chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, Broadcasting director-general Datuk Ruzain Idris, KKMM deputy secretary-general (Telecommunication Infrastructure and Digital Economy) Ma Sivanesan, KKMM senior division (Management) secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

Mohammad also wanted the good performance to continue and called on all KKMM staff to keep pace with changes to remain relevant.

“Keep up with the current situation and challenges as the people’s demand are now increasing and unlike before, they want quality and fast services.

Two Kelantan Bernama bureau staff, namely journalist Mohd Noor Iqram Rosli and photographer Zulkarnain Kamaruddin, were among the 39 KKMM East Zone personnel awarded the APC, while six retired staff were also feted at the event.

Bernama also received the Public Service Counselling Award (Akrab) in the Excellent Organisation Category for 2021. Mokhtar received the award on behalf of Bernama.

-Bernama