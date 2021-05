KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the denial of fake news which went viral on social media issued by the responsible agency through a media statement by the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) yesterday.

The National Security Council (MKN) denies the viralled statement that the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be implemented throughout the state of Selangor either on May 4 or 5, 2021 including several instructions and recommendations related to the decision of the State Security Working Committee Meeting dated May 1, 2021.

The MKN stressed that the message is false and the public is advised to stop disseminating unauthentic information that could cause confusion and unrest among the community.

MKN also denies the validity of a poster entitled SOP MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER May 10-20, 2021 involving states classified under the implementation of the MCO, Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) as spread on social media.

MKN explained that the poster is fake as it has not yet issued any statement on the matter. The public is advised to stop the distribution of such posters which could cause public anger.- Bernama