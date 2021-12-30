KKMM quarters flood victims seek moratorium on rental payments

KLANG: Employees living in Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) quarters affected by the recent floods here are asking the ministry to consider giving a moratorium on rental payments.

Resident representative of Klang KKMM Broadcast Tracking Branch (CPS) quarters, Suhaimi Sulaiman, who works at the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) headquarters, Angkasapuri, said the moratorium would definitely help ease the burden of 20 residents at the quarters to recover from the floods.

“It would be very much appreciated if the ministry could consider giving a moratorium of at least three months so that we can use the rent money for our recovery process instead,” he told Bernama.

Suhaimi and the CPS quarters residents are among those who received KKMM flood aid presented by KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek yesterday.

He said the flood aid proved the ministry’s concern for the wellbeing of its employees and served as a morale booster for them to bounce back from the disaster.

Meanwhile, several flood-affected residents in Padang Jawa here told Bernama that cash aid like the compassionate aid (BWI) from the government would help them to buy home essentials, such as furniture and electrical appliances.

“Many flood victims need cash to buy home essentials. I, myself, for example, need to buy new furniture, electrical appliances and even mattresses after they were damaged by floods. Even the front door needs replacement,” said Khairul Mohd Jaafar, 45.

A drink seller, Mohd Nor Rashid, 43, said he needed the cash aid to buy a new stove and kitchen essentials.

“I sell drinks but my business items are all damaged except for the sugarcane machine. I do hope the cash aid can help me to restart my livelihood,” he said. — Bernama